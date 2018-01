Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during round four on day seven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Marin Cilic of Croatia on Sunday defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (9-7), advancing to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

This was Cilic's 100th Grand Slam career win, securing him a place in the quarterfinals of a major for the 11th time.