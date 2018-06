Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action against Croatia's Marin Cilic during their semi-final match at the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over France's Jeremy Chardy in the semi-finals of the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates his victory over Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals of the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Croatia's Marin Cilic narrowly defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) in Saturday's semi-finals of the Queen's Club Championships and will square off against Novak Djokovic for the title.

The sixth-ranked Cilic will be seeking his second title at this Wimbledon tune-up event, while the 22nd-ranked Djokovic will be trying to win his first in four attempts.