Alex de Minaur of Australia hits a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Croatia’s Marin Cilic fought back from two sets down against 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur to advance to the US Open Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

The rising star gave the seventh seed an almighty scare, forcing the Croat to dig deep in a marathon five-setter.