Marin Cilic of Croatia in action during his men's singles final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

Croatia's Marin Cilic, the world No. 3, beat Argentine qualifier Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"I'm feeling good. It was an okay match. It was a solid match, first one on clay," Cilic said after Monday's match. "I wouldn't say that I played really, really well. I felt that I played well. In the critical moments I think I played my own game, very offensive and overall I think I controlled the match quite okay."