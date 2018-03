Croatia's Marin Cilic during the third round match at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Canada's Vasek Pospisil during the third round match at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic - ranked No. 3 in the world - on Sunday qualified for the ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Miami with his 7-5 and 7-6 (4) victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

Pospisil, No. 77 in the ATP rankings, had the chance to break the Croatian's service at the beginning of the match, but failed to take advantage of the two opportunities provided by Cilic, who did benefit from a break in the the 12th game, thus winning the first set.