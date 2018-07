Marin Cilic of Croatia returns the ball to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during their first round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

2017 finalist Marin Cilic of Croatia on Monday defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Third-seed Cilic needed one hour and 46 minutes to beat his Japanese opponent, world No. 256, and advance to the second round of the grass-court Grand Slam event.