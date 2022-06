Russia's Andrey Rublev hits a forehand during his French Open quarterfinal match against Croatia's Marin Cilic on 1 June 2022 in Paris, France. Cilic won 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) to reach his maiden semifinals at Roland Garros at age 33. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Croatia's Marin Cilic tosses the ball up for a serve during his French Open quarterfinal match on 1 June 2022 against Andrey Rublev in Paris, France. Cilic eked out a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) victory to reach his maiden semifinals at Roland Garros at age 33. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) on 1 June 2022 in Paris, France. With the win, Cilic reached his first-ever French Open semifinal at age 33. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Croatia's Marin Cilic continued his dream run at the French Open on Wednesday, edging past world No. 7 Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) to advance to the semifinals for the first time in his career.

The 2014 US Open champion has rediscovered his top form over this fortnight and at the age of 33 has topped his best previous showings at Roland Garros - a pair of quarterfinal berths in 2017 and 2018.