Second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia advanced on Wednesday to the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after defeating Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 7-6 (4).

World No. 3 Cilic needed one hour and 33 minutes to knock out Verdasco, world No. 37, depriving the 2010 finalist of his 500th career win.