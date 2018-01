Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts before retiring from his quarter final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain attends a press conference after retiring from his quarter final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain receives medical treatment during his quarter final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts after winning his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Croatia's Marin Cilic on Tuesday was leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2, 2-0 when world No. 1 Rafael Nadal retired injured in the fifth set at Australian Open quarterfinals.

The 31-year-old Spaniard called it a day with a right thigh injury, reminding fans of the 2010 Australian Open quarterfinals when Nadal withdrew against Britian's Andy Murray.