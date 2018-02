Austria's Dominic Thiem, the world No. 6, in action during a practice session at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Croatian world No. 3 Marin Cilic's last-minute decision to pull out of the Argentina Open has taken some of the shine off the tournament, depriving fans of an opportunity to watch the Australian Open finalist in action in Buenos Aires.

The ATP 250 event, which starts on Monday, will still have Austria's Dominic Thiem, the world No. 6; Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta, who is ranked 10th; Spain's Albert Ramos Viñolas, the world No. 21; and Spanish world No. 40 Fernando Verdasco in the main draw.