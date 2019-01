Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action during his men's singles third round match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Fernando Verdasco of Spain reacts during his men's singles third round match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after winning his men's singles third round match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia Friday saved two match points on his way to prevailing over Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(10-8), 6-3 in an Australian Open third round dogfight that lasted four hours and 18 minutes.

Both players had a shaky start in the match as they swapped service breaks in the first two games, but the players nerves settled in the middle of the first set and then they held serve despite the break points created.