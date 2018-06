Croatia's Marin Cilic (R) holds the champion's trophy next to runner-up Novak Djokovic (L), of Serbia, after the final at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, England, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Croatia's Marin Cilic poses with the trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final of the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, England, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday saved a match point en route to winning his second Queen's Club Championships title, defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

Cilic, the world No. 6, had to fight off a match point while trailing 5-4 in the second set and then rallied from 1-4 down in the tiebreaker, winning six straight points and earning his second career victory over Djokovic in their 16th head-to-head match.