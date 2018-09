Frances Tiafoe (L) of the United States is coached by captain Jim Courier (R) during his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia in the Davis Cup semi-finals in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Frances Tiafoe of the United States in action during his opening singles match against Marin Cilic of Croatia in the Davis Cup semi-finals in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the opening singles of their the Davis Cup semi-final tie in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Marin Cilic eased past American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) on Friday to move Croatia to within one win of its third appearance in the final of the Davis Cup, tennis' premier international team competition.

The world No. 6 needed two hours and 14 minutes to give his team a 2-0 lead over the United States in this semi-final tie, which is being played on outdoor clay at the Sportski centar Visnjik venue in this southwestern city.