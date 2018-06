Sam Querrey of the US in action during his first round match against Britain's Jay Clarke during the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts during his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their first round match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their first round match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The Croatian Marin Cilic and the Swiss Stan Wawrinka on Monday began their Queen's Club Championships with a good start by defeating Spain's Fernando Verdasco and the UK's Cameron Norrie, respectively.

Cilic, first seed of the tournament and champion in 2012, had no problems defeating Verdasco, who had little chance and had a hard time adapting to the tactics of the Croatian, whose two breaks were enough to close his pass to the second round by 6-3 and 6-4.