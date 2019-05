Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Jeremy Chardy of France in their third round match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Laslo Djere of Serbia during their third round match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

World No. 11 Marian Cilic announced on Friday his withdrawal from the 2019 Madrid Open due to being struck down by stomach problems ahead of his quarterfinals match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Cilic thus cleared the path for world No. 1 Djokovic, who qualified to the semifinal to play against the winner between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Dominic Thiem of Austria.