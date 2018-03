Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes (L) fights for a ball with Real Sociedad’s Xabi Prieto during the La Liga soccer match held at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain on Jan. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Juan Herrero

Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes on Wednesday returned to training at their La Liga home, Barcelona.

The two were the first international players to head back to Barça for training after the international break, joining the first team's other five available players: Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal and Paco Alcacer.