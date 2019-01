Cirque du Soleil director Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar (L) poses with Rodrigo Messi (R), the brother of FC Barcelona's Argentine striker Lionel Messi, during the presentation of the new Cirque du Soleil show 'Messi 10' in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Cirque du Soleil presented Tuesday its newest soccer-themed circus show that has been created along with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

While Messi, who participated in the creation of the project, was not expected to appear in person in the show, he served as inspiration for the show, which tells the story of a young man with such ambition and willpower that he is able to overcome all obstacles to become the greatest soccer-player in the world.