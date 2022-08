Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (R) battles Timothy Castagne of Leicester City during the Premier League match in London on 13 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Leicester City's James Maddison (C) celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during the Premier League match in London on 13 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring against Leicester City during the Premier League match in London on 13 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Rodri (R) in action against Chris Mepham of Bournemouth during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 13 August 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Bournemouth during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 13 August 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola (R) embraces Erling Haaland as the striker comes off during the Premier League match against Bournemouth in Manchester, England, on 13 August 2022. EFE/ Peter Powell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO VIDEO DATA

Manchester City and Arsenal each put up four goals Saturday to stay perfect two weeks into the Premier League season, while troubled Manchester United shipped four goals and find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Yet to concede a goal, the defending champions won comfortably over promoted Bournemouth and Arsenal were more dominant against Leicester City than the 4-2 score line would indicate.