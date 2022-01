Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League match between Arsenal London and Manchester City in London, Britain, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Bukayo Saka (L) of Arsenal in action against Nathan Ake (R) of Manchester City during the English Premier League match between Arsenal London and Manchester City in London, Britain, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (R) of Arsenal in action against Ruben Dias (front) of Manchester City during the English Premier League match between Arsenal London and Manchester City in London, Britain, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after winning the English Premier League match between Arsenal London and Manchester City in London, Britain, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

An injury-time goal from Rodri saw Manchester City clinch a 2-1 victory against a 10-man Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday to cap off a gritty match laden with controversy and cards.

It was a physical game to kick-off 2022 in London, and one that Mikel Arteta had to watch from isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19. EFE

jt