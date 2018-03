Manchester City's Ederson in action during his team's English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC held at Etihad stadium in Manchester, Britain, on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his team's English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, Britain, on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during his team's English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC at Etihad stadium in Manchester, Britain, on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City on Sunday earned three more points in their quest for their fifth Premier League title, which would be their first championship in four years, by defeating defending champion Chelsea 1-0.

The combination of Sergio 'Kun' Aguero, David Silva and Bernard Silva proved to be more than Chelsea could handle.