Manchester City's Leroy Sane reacts after being injured during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) react after the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Liverpool players react after losing the penalty shootout of the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City players celebrate after winning the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum misses a penalty during the penalty shootout of the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool FC and and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City on Sunday clinched the Community Shield title as it prevailed over Liverpool 5-4 on a penalty shootout after the teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

City, led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, dominated the first half, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool was the better team after the intermission only to lose on the penalty shootout.