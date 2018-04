Pep Guardiola manager of Manchester City during a press conference held at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Peter Powell .

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola suggested Friday that Liverpool's advancing to the Champions League semifinals is almost as much a sure thing as his own team's conquest of the Premier League title, which could come this weekend.

City lost 3-0 to Liverpool this week in the first leg of their Champions quarterfinal tie. The second leg is set for next Tuesday at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.