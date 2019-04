Manchester City's Leroy Sane scores against Manchester United during a Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 24. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester City's Sergio Agüero (L) and Chris Smalling of Manchester United collide going for the ball during a Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 24. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City scores a goal against Manchester United during a Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 24. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis/EDITORIAL USA ONLY.

Premier League holders Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-0 here Wednesday to reclaim first place from Liverpool.

As if the normal drama of the derby were not enough, the match at Old Trafford took on special significance for its impact on the title race and because it was United's first outing since a 4-0 drubbing last weekend at the hands of Everton.