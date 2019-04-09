Although both Manchester teams find themselves at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, with the first legs being played on Tuesday and Wednesday, United and City have enjoyed drastically different fortunes of late.
While Manchester United appear to have recovered from the malaise of the early winter, when Jose Mourinho was sacked and replaced by former striker and fan favorite, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, City are arguably the most dominant team in the country, and go into Wednesday’s showdown with Tottenham coming off of an FA Cup semi-final win on Saturday.