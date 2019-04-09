(L-R) Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrate the Pogba's assist to the 0-1 goal during the English FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær celebrates at the end of the English Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, Feb. 27, 2019.

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Atletico Madrid played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 6, 2019.

A combo file picture shows (L) Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino during the English Premier League Soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain Jan. 13, 2019; and Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Ablion at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Apr. 6, 2019.

Although both Manchester teams find themselves at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, with the first legs being played on Tuesday and Wednesday, United and City have enjoyed drastically different fortunes of late.

While Manchester United appear to have recovered from the malaise of the early winter, when Jose Mourinho was sacked and replaced by former striker and fan favorite, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, City are arguably the most dominant team in the country, and go into Wednesday’s showdown with Tottenham coming off of an FA Cup semi-final win on Saturday.