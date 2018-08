French cyclist Rudy Molard of the Groupama-FDJ team puts on the overall leader's red jersey after the fifth stage of the La Vuelta 2018 cycling race from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, Spain, on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Australian cyclist Simon Clarke with the Education First-Drapac team crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the La Vuelta 2018 cycling race from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, Spain, on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Australian cyclist Simon Clarke (L) with the Education First-Drapac team crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the La Vuelta 2018 cycling race from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, Spain, on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Australian cyclist Simon Clarke (Education First) won the fifth stage of the Vuelta a España road race on Wednesday, while French cyclist Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) took the red jersey from Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky).

Clarke won the 188.7-kilometer hilly stage between Granada and Roquetas de Mar, crossing the finishing line with a time of four hours, 36 minutes and 7 seconds.