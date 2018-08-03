The placid, turquoise waters of Lake Lucerne in Switzerland were periodically broken by the splashing of cliff divers who had gathered to prepare for an upcoming Red Bull World Series event, as seen in images made available to epa.

Amid a dramatic landscape of towering mountains and crystalline water dotted with boats that shone in the summer sun, cliff divers took the opportunity to climb up to a 27-meter-high (89-foot) platform and plummet into the depths below, twisting into elaborate shapes on their way down.