Princess of Asturias Award for Sports panel announces that Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner (unseen) and Polish climber Krzysztof Wielicki (unseen) won the prize during a press conference held in Oviedo, northern Spain, May 16, 2018. EPA/J L CEREIJIDO

Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner participates in the unveiling of a monument 'Crown of the Himalayas' at the Avenue of Stars Sports in Wladyslawowo, Poland, June 28, 2014 (reissued May 16, 2018). EPA/FILE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

Italian climber Reinhold Messner, who achieved an unchallenged number of mountaineering firsts including being the first person to make a solo ascent of Mount Everest and also the first to do so without supplemental oxygen, and the Polish Krzysztof Wielicki, the first to crown Everest in winter, were on Wednesday awarded Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

Messner, who was born in Brixen-Bressanone in the Italian province of South Tyrol in 1944, is a living legend of mountaineering, having been the first climber to crown the world's 14 highest mountains.