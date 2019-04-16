Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell at the end of the playoffs Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (2-R) goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (C) defends during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari goes to the basket for a dunk during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) lays on the court during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO