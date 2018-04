America's players celebrate the victory against Cruz Azul after the game corresponding to day 13 of the Mexican soccer tournament held at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Edson Alvarez (bottom) of Club America vies for the ball against Angel Mena (top) of Cruz Azul during the Clausura Tournament soccer match between Club America and Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Oribe Peralta (L) of Club America vies for the ball against Angel Mena (R) of Cruz Azul during the Clausura Tournament soccer match between Club America and Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Club America fought back on Saturday to beat Cruz Azul 2-1 and almost ensured that they qualify for the playoffs in the Clausura tournament of the Liga MX, the Mexican soccer league.

Colombian Mateus Uribe and Paraguay's Cecilio Dominguez scored for the Eagles after Spaniard Edgar Mendez had put Cruz Azul ahead in the 5th minute.