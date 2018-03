Club America's Henry Martin (L) fights for the ball with Tauro FC's Richard Dixon (R) during their Concacaf Champions League match in Panama City, Panama, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Club America's Henry Martin (L) fights for the ball with Tauro F.C's Richard Dixon (R), during their Concacaf Champions League match in Panama City, Panama, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Club America's Henry Martin (C) vies for the ball with Tauro F.C. players, during their Concacaf Champions League match in Panama City, Panama, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Mexico's Club America beat Panama's Tauro FC 3-1 on Wednesday at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City and earned a spot in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

In the first leg of the quarter-final, played last week at the Azteca stadium, the Mexican team beat its Panamanian rival 4-0.