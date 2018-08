America's Guido Rodriguez (L) in action against Alan Mendoza (C) and Kevin Escamilla (R) of Pumas during the match corresponding to day 7 of the Mexican soccer tournament held at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Guido Rodriguez (L) of Club America in action against Alan Mendoza (C) and Kevin Escamilla (R) of Pumas UNAM during the Apetura Tournament soccer match at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Edson Alvarez (back) of Club America vies for the ball with Carlos Gonzalez (front) of Pumas UNAM during the Apetura Tournament soccer match between Club America and Pumas UNAM at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Striker Henry Martin scored a header in the 92nd minute as Club America managed to draw 2-2 against Pumas UNAM in Mexico City on Saturday, despite playing more than 20 minutes with two men down.

On what was day seven at the Apertura 2018 soccer tournament, Chile's Felipe Mora (first minute) and Paraguay's Carlos Gonzalez (73rd minute) scored for the Pumas, whereas Mexico's Oribe Peralta (32nd minute) and Henry Martin scored for America.