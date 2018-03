America's Paul Aguilar (L) vies for the ball with Tauro FC's Jesus Gonzalez (R) during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between America of Mexico and Tauro FC of Panama at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

America's Edson Alvarez (R) vies for the ball with Tauro FC's Edwin Aguilar (L) during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between America of Mexico and Tauro FC of Panama at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

America's Andres Ibarguen (R) vies for the ball with Tauro FC's Jose Tamburelli (C) during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between America of Mexico and Tauro FC of Panama at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

America's Henry Martin (C) vies for the ball with Tauro FC's Richard Dixon (R) during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between America of Mexico and Tauro FC of Panama at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Mexico's Club America on Tuesday hammered Panama's Tauro 4-0 at home at the Azteca stadium to put one foot in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

In the first leg of the quarterfinal encounter, American Joe Corona opened the scoring the 19th minute and Henry Martin scored the second goal in the 71st minute before Cecilio Dominguez and Andres Ibarguen extended the lead in the 79th and 81st minutes.