Club America's Henry Martin Mex celebrates after scoring against Atlas during a Matchday 2 contest in the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championhip. The game was played at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas' Edgar Zaldivar (front) uses his body to shield the ball from Club America's Cecilio Domínguez during Matchday 2 action in the Mexican league's Clausura championship. The game was played on Jan. 11, 2019, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas' Anderson Santamaria shows his disappointment after his team's 2-1 loss to Club America in Matchday 2 action in the Mexican league's Clausura championship. The game was played on Jan. 11, 2019, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Club America players celebrate their 2-1 victory over Atlas in Matchday 2 action in the Mexican league's Clausura championship. The game was played on Jan. 11, 2019, in Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Mexican-league defending champion Club America defeated Atlas 2-1 at the start of Clausura 2019 Matchday 2 action, which will continue on Saturday with a slate of five games.

Friday night's contest at Jalisco Stadium was the first of the new championship for America, who secured a record 13th Liga MX title by winning the Apertura 2018 playoffs in December.