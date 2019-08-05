(Update 1: adds Mignolet's quotes, Liverpool's signing of Adrian, modifies title)
Brussels, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Club Brugge on Monday announced the signing of Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet from Liverpool on a five-year contract.
Liverpool's Simon Mignolet reacts during the UEFA Champions League play-off second leg match between Liverpool and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Aug. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Peter Powell
West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian in action during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL
