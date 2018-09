Carlos Tevez (left) from Boca Juniors controls the ball against River Plate March 14, 2018, at the Malvinas Argentinas satdium in Mendoza (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/Nicolás Aguilera

The UTEDYC sports workers union staged a protest at the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) headquarters to demand pay raises and threatened to go on strike during the sixth round of Superliga Argentina play, which includes the "Super Classic" between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

About 400 club employees, holding the flags and banners of Boca Juniors, River Plate and many other teams, marched Tuesday to the AFA headquarters in Buenos Aires and demanded the reopening of pay negotiations.