Libertad's Antonio Bareiro (L) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Diego Wayar (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad vs. The Strongest at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Libertad's Alan Benitez (L) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Pablo Escobar (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad vs. The Strongest at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Libertad's Cristian Riveros (L) and Antolin Alcaraz (R) vie for the ball with The Strongest's Pablo Escobar (C) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad and The Strongest at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Libertad's Ronaldo Baez (R) celebrates after scoring against The Strongest during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad and The Strongest at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Asuncion, Apr 3 (efe-epa) Paraguay's Club Libertad took the lead of Group C of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Bolivia's The Strongest 3-0 on Tuesday in a comfortable match in Asuncion.

After The Strongest defender Edison Carcelen had to leave the field following his second yellow card, Libertad took advantage of the situation and in the second half consolidated its victory with three goals: in minute 59 by Ronaldo Baez and in minute 66 and 90 + 3 by Wilson Leiva.