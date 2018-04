Universidad de Chile's Christian Vilches (R) vies for the ball with Racing's Lautaro Martinez (L) during the first leg group match of the Copa Libertadores 2018 between Universidad de Chile and Racing at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Apr 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

A intense match between Club Universidad de Chile and Argentina's Racing Club ended in a draw on Tuesday, and both teams continued to lead with four points in Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

Club Universidad de Chile's David Pizarro and Racing Club's Alejandro Donatti each scored a goal for their team in the first half of the match.