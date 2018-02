Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Unai Emery reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Paris Saint Germain's Spanish coach Unai Emery on Friday said that his team could still eliminate Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League despite the unfavorable result in their round-of-16 first leg.

The Ligue 1 powerhouse was tied at 1-1 with the home side seven minutes before the final whistle, but the defending champion, Real Madrid, managed to score two goals to earn a 3-1 win.