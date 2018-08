Pablo Barrera (L) of Pumas UNAM celebrates after scoring a goal during a Liga MX Apertura soccer match between Atlas and Pumas UNAM at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Kevin Escamilla (R) of Pumas UNAM vies for the ball with Juan Vigon (L) of Atlas during a Liga MX Apertura soccer match between Atlas and Pumas UNAM at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Pablo Barrera (R) of Pumas UNAM vies for the ball with Cristian Calderon (L) of Atlas during a Liga MX Apertura soccer match between Atlas and Pumas UNAM at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Atlas head coach Gerardo Espinoza said the alarm bells have sounded now that his squad is winless through three matches in the Mexican league's Apertura championship.

The team now has just one point heading into Matchday 4 of 17 after losing 3-0 at home to first-place Pumas UNAM (nine points) on Friday night at Estadio Jalisco.