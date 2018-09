Son Heung-min (R) of South Korea reacts during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Costa Rica at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Nam Tae-hee (R) of South Korea in action against Francisco Calvo (L) of Costa Rica during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Costa Rica at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Lee Jae-sung of South Korea celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Costa Rica at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Paulo Bento, head coach of South Korea, reacts during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Costa Rica at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Fresh off winning the Asian Games and in their first match under Portuguese coach Paulo Bento, South Korea's national soccer team snagged a 2-0 friendly win over Costa Rica on Friday.

Many of the South Korean players who won gold at the Asian Games one week ago in Jakarta helped to dictate the rhythm of the game played at Goyang Stadium in the South Korean province of Gyeonggi-do.