Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, April 14, 2018. res) EPA-EFE file/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, signed a five-year contract extension that is to link him with the Premier League club until 2023, the English side announced on Thursday.

The Hotspur announcement quashed speculation over Pochettino's future.