Portugal's Pedro Caixinha gives a thumbs up after being named Cruz Azul's coach on Dec. 11, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Cruz Azul coach Pedro Caixinha ripped his players after they barely beat struggling Lobos BUAP 1-0 in a listless Mexican league 2018 Clausura tournament outing.

"This was a mediocre match that we ended up winning and they're going to hear from me on Monday and it's going to be loud and clear," the coach said in a press conference following Saturday's win.