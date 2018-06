Poland's head coach, Adam Nawalka, prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Poland were determined to win their final match of the 2018 World Cup for the benefit of fans back home after performing so poorly in the first two games, coach Adam Nawalka said here Thursday following the 1-0 victory over Japan.

With losses to Senegal (2-1) and Colombia (3-0), Poland started the contest in Volgograd with no hope of qualifying for the knockout stage.