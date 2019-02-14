(L-R) Atletico Madrid's president, Enrique Cerezo, Atletico's head coach, Argentinian Diego Pablo Simeone, and Atletico's CEO, Miguel Angel Gil (R), poses for the photographers in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Atletico Madrid HANDOUT

Atletico Madrid's head coach, Argentinian Diego Pablo Simeone, poses for the photographers in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 14, 2019.EPA-EFE/Atletico Madrid HANDOUT

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract until 2022, the La Liga side announced on Thursday.

The previous contract of Simeone, who took the helm of the Spanish club in Dec. 2011, was due to expire on June 30, 2020.