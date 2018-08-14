Inter Milan's head coach, Luciano Spalletti (R), gives the ball to defender Filipe Luis (L) of Atletico Madrid during the International Champions Cup between Atletico and Inter played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARISCAL

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has extended his contract for two more years to lead the Serie A side until June 2021, the Italian club confirmed on Tuesday.

Spalletti thanked the Italian club and its president, Steven Zhang, for the extension.