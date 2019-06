The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is shown ahead of the Carabao League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Coaches at the four UEFA Nations League finalist teams have unanimously voiced their support for the Video Assistant Referee system (VAR), the governing body said Monday.

UEFA organized a briefing for England’s Gareth Southgate, Netherlands Ronald Koeman, Portugal’s Fernando Santos and Switzerland’s Vladimir Petkovic, where they received a detailed presentation on its use by chief refereeing officer, Roberto Rosetti.