Los jugadores de Coban Imperial, Javier Moreira (L) and Tomas Castillo (R) crash April 18,2018 in a match at the Trebol stadium in the city of Guatemala (Guatemala). EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Coban Imperial will take on Malacateco, managed by Costa Rican Ronald Gomez, this week in the Guatemalan league playoffs.

The Principes Azules, who took four of six points in their regular season meetings with Malacateco, are confident of reaching the Apertura tournament semifinals.