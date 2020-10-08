The president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, said Thursday athletes should be allowed to make symbolic gestures of protest during the Olympic Games.
Coe reiterates support for athletes’ protests at Olympics
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe wears a protective face mask as he speaks to media during an inspection of the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, 08 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL
