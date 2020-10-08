Coe reiterates support for athletes’ protests at Olympics

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe wears a protective face mask as he speaks to media during an inspection of the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, 08 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe wears a protective face mask as he speaks to media during an inspection of the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, 08 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe wears a protective face mask as he speaks to media during an inspection of the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, 08 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL