Sporting's Fabio Coentrao (L) in action against Plzen's Martin Zeman (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second-leg soccer match between FC Viktoria Plzen and Sporting Lisbon in Plzen, Czech Republic, on March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Sporting full back Fabio Coentrao and Benfica defender Ruben Dias have left the Portuguese national team camp with injuries and were replaced by Luis Neto (Fenerbahce) and Mario Rui (Napoli), the Portuguese soccer federation announced on Monday.

Coentrao has been struggling with tight muscle discomfort that has limited his abilities, according to the federation, despite having passed the tests administered to him without any problems.