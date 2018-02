Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli (front) of the Bahrain-Merida team celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Dubai Tour 2018 cycling race over 172km from Skydive Dubai to Hatta Dam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Italian rider Elia Viviani of the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's blue jersey following the fourth stage of the Dubai Tour 2018 cycling race over 172km from Skydive Dubai to Hatta Dam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED